Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR) Shares Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Fair Oaks Income 2021 (LON:FAIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.56 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). 23,486 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 447,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.54 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.14 million and a PE ratio of 6.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

Get Fair Oaks Income 2021 alerts:

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Fair Oaks Income 2021’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

Fair Oaks Income 2021 Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income 2021 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.