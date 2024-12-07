Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Fat Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FATT – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.71 and traded as low as $22.67. Fat Tail Risk ETF shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Fat Tail Risk ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.