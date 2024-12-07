Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) vs. Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Critical Analysis

Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB – Get Free Report) and Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Columbia Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Columbia Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Columbia Financial has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.52%. Given Columbia Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Columbia Financial is more favorable than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

12.7% of Columbia Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 72.2% of Fidelity Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Columbia Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Columbia Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial 3.35% 2.09% 0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fidelity Federal Bancorp and Columbia Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity Federal Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Columbia Financial $422.36 million 4.37 $36.09 million $0.15 117.47

Columbia Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity Federal Bancorp.

Summary

Columbia Financial beats Fidelity Federal Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services. Fidelity Federal Bancorp is based in Evansville, Indiana. Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a subsidiary of Pedcor Financial Bancorp.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc., a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides various loans, including multifamily and commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, one-to-four family residential loans, construction loans, home equity loans and advances, and other consumer loans, such as automobiles and personal loans, as well as unsecured and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, it offers title insurance products; wealth management services; and cash management services comprising remote deposit, lockbox service, sweep accounts, and escrow services. The company operates full-service banking offices in New Jersey; and branch offices in Freehold, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is based in Fair Lawn, New Jersey. Columbia Financial, Inc. is a subsidiary of Columbia Bank MHC.

