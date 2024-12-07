Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.
Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of FLDB stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.
About Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.