Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, December 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Shares of FLDB stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.42.

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

