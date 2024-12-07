Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Financial Institutions has a 52 week low of $16.29 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $413.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Financial Institutions will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 408.0% during the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,771,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,121,000 after buying an additional 1,422,765 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,706,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 37,653 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Financial Institutions by 9.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

