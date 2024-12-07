First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 96.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,830 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 261,926 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Solar from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $254.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on First Solar from $290.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.71.

First Solar Trading Down 1.9 %

First Solar stock opened at $194.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.70. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $135.88 and a one year high of $306.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.