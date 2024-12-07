First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 431,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,029 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 51,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the second quarter valued at about $420,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 17.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 165,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 24,998 shares during the period.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $42.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.58. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $44.07.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

