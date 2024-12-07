Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of SVVC opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $423,735.00, a PE ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.49.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund
