Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,644.31. This represents a 34.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 4.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 235,821 shares of company stock worth $44,299,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 54,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3,016.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 23.6% in the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 15,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 66.3% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 7,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FI opened at $207.26 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $130.27 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.76. The company has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

