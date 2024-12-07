Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCFree Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

