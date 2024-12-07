Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ FSBC opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.10 and a 52 week high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.98. The company has a market cap of $704.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,582.55. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Star Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 713,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,064,000 after purchasing an additional 172,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Five Star Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 26.2% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

