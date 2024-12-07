FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and traded as high as $41.33. FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund shares last traded at $41.30, with a volume of 101,984 shares trading hands.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYGV. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 51.3% in the third quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 113,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% during the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 43,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

