FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 156,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 209,531 shares.The stock last traded at $23.79 and had previously closed at $23.82.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 380,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,969,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the last quarter.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

