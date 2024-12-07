Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $32.05. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 220 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.
About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund
The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.
