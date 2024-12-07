Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.48 and traded as high as $32.05. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund shares last traded at $32.05, with a volume of 220 shares traded.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.48.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund ( NASDAQ:ASET Free Report ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. NBT Bank N A NY owned about 4.20% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

