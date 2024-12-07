Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance
KOMP stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $54.88.
About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF
The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).
