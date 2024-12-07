Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys Shares of 4,112 SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Global Financial Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the second quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 496,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

KOMP stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.39. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $54.88.

About SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

