Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $132,000 in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTEC. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Clean Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Global X Clean Tech ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 207,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 15,358 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTEC opened at $7.16 on Friday. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Global X Clean Tech ETF Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

