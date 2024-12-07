Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $240,000 in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,251,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYL opened at $35.36 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.