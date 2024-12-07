Flow Traders U.S. LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

SKYY opened at $130.46 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $81.82 and a 12 month high of $131.13. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $100.95.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

