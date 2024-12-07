Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Holdings in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

3D Printing ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.31. The 3D Printing ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.13. The company has a market capitalization of $126.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.37.

