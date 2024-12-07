Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Down 2.2% – Should You Sell?

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 24,744,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 53,728,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 14,373.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,885,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ford Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793,944 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348,185 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,456,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

