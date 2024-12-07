Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $89.30 and last traded at $89.30, with a volume of 7 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.30.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.