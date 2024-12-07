Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) President Scott James Morris Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) President Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.38, for a total transaction of $786,900.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 122,380 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,164.40. This trade represents a 3.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Scott James Morris sold 5,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.13, for a total value of $790,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $154.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.45 and a beta of 1.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.98 and a 1 year high of $160.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRPT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 749.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,771,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,199 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 391.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,090,000 after buying an additional 186,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 439,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 721,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,892,000.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

