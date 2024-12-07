Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $34.64 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.85.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $818,661.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,192.70. This trade represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter worth about $586,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after acquiring an additional 109,648 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 239,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 123,939 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

