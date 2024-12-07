FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $3,471,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at $286,000. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 12.8% in the second quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 116,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $407,000.

Shares of FJAN stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

