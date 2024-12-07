FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Shares Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 326.66 ($4.16) and last traded at GBX 330.50 ($4.21). 22,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 35,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338 ($4.31).

FW Thorpe Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of £382.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,552.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.16.

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were paid a GBX 7.58 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. FW Thorpe’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

About FW Thorpe

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.