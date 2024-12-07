Gary N. Geisel Sells 2,490 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $537,566.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,856.81. This represents a 13.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB stock opened at $211.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.51. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 17.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,787,000 after buying an additional 34,501 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on M&T Bank from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised M&T Bank from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.32.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

