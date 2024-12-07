GENinCode (LON:GENI) Shares Down 5.9% – Here’s Why

GENinCode Plc (LON:GENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 378,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 198,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.05).

GENinCode Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 15.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.99.

About GENinCode

GENinCode Plc develops and commercializes clinical genetic tests to provide predictive analysis of risk to a patient's health based on their genes in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its predictive technology provides patients and physicians with preventative care and treatment strategies.

