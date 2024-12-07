GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

GTLB stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.28. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $894,571.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. This represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 84,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $5,056,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. Company insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Marin boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GitLab by 4.9% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in GitLab by 3.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 26.3% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of GitLab by 18.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

