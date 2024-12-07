GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives Buy Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $90.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $80.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GTLB. TD Cowen increased their price target on GitLab from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Baird R W raised GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.56.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $67.19 on Friday. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.28.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 16,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total transaction of $894,571.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,423,350.03. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in GitLab by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of GitLab by 527.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.