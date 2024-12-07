GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.630-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $753.0 million-$754.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $745.0 million. GitLab also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.23 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLB traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.19. 12,913,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,928. GitLab has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $3,062,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,825,254.40. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,033 shares of company stock worth $10,569,356 in the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
