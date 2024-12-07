Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDM) Stock Price Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.81.
Gladstone Land Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
