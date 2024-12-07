Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens raised Glaukos to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Get Glaukos alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GKOS

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $140.28 on Friday. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $146.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Glaukos will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Glaukos

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $392,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,345.12. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $316,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,425.93. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.