Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2,233.5% in the second quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 606,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,532,000 after purchasing an additional 580,440 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 349,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 9,684.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 368,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,420,000 after buying an additional 364,812 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.