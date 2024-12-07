Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Adobe by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.08.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $552.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $503.45 and its 200-day moving average is $521.19. The company has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 23.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

