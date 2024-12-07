Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $95.61 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.