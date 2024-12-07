Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 113,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,763,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $395.03 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $255.81 and a one year high of $418.50. The stock has a market cap of $190.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,664 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.84, for a total value of $1,009,229.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,906,356.84. This trade represents a 17.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $398.57 per share, for a total transaction of $39,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,868 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,489. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.19.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

