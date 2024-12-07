Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,694 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,399.64. The trade was a 51.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.58, for a total value of $40,258.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,159.70. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,624,585 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $431.31 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37. The firm has a market cap of $428.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.14.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

