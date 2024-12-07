Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Shares Sold by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 744,278 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,058,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,176,000 after acquiring an additional 166,247 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 12,401.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,118,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,986,000 after buying an additional 3,093,924 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,607,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,345,000 after buying an additional 120,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 392.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,048,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 835,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNL opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $10.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $196.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 21.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.41%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -117.02%.

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,443.56. The trade was a 5.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

GNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. The firm focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

