GoDaddy’s (GDDY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $230.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $190.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

GDDY stock opened at $206.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $99.90 and a 1-year high of $210.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.95. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.15.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $855,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,486,671.20. The trade was a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.61, for a total transaction of $451,191.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,912.08. This trade represents a 16.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,925 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,184 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

