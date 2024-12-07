Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GDEN

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

Golden Entertainment Announces Dividend

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $42.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $917.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Golden Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Insider Transactions at Golden Entertainment

In related news, Director Mark A. Lipparelli sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $25,756.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,896.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.