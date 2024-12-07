Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 174,815.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,274,000 after purchasing an additional 466,757 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,965,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,830,000 after buying an additional 369,598 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after purchasing an additional 360,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after buying an additional 298,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $516.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $509.41 and its 200 day moving average is $487.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.69 and a 12 month high of $533.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

