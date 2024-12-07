Goldstream Capital Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,434 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,434 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. McDonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Goldstream Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,885 shares in the company, valued at $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 19.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.51, for a total transaction of $441,470.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $459,435.60. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,099 shares of company stock worth $10,273,786 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $298.78 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $317.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.58. The firm has a market cap of $214.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

