GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of GoodRx in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on GoodRx from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GDRX

GoodRx Stock Up 0.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoodRx

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.29. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 212.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 394,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 267,951 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the second quarter worth $805,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 260.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $843,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.