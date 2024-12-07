Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:GECCO opened at $24.86 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Top Cybersecurity Stock Picks for 2025
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Archer or Joby: Which Aviation Company Might Rise Fastest?
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.