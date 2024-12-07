Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This is a boost from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:GECCO opened at $24.86 on Friday. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70.

Get Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 alerts:

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.