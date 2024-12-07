Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 25,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 134,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Ireland. The company primarily explores for zinc, lead, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Silvermines project comprising two prospecting licenses (PLs) covering an area of 43.0 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project that consists of 22 PLs covering an area of 650 square kilometers located in the Limerick region.

