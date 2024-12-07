Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.16 and last traded at C$42.16. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.
A number of analysts recently commented on GCG.A shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
