Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Price Down 2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$42.16 and last traded at C$42.16. Approximately 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on GCG.A shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

The company has a market cap of C$925.24 million, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.98.

(Get Free Report)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.