Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSEARCA:GPM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and traded as high as $10.19. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 868,500 shares.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.