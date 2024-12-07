Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,871 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.43% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $31,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 49,856 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $9,812,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $590,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,988,802.96. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.40 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $65.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.