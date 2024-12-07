Head to Head Survey: Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) & South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) and Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for South32 and Lifezone Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 0 0 1 2.50 Lifezone Metals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Lifezone Metals has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.13%. Given Lifezone Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than South32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares South32 and Lifezone Metals”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $5.48 billion 1.91 -$203.00 million N/A N/A Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Volatility & Risk

South32 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Lifezone Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Lifezone Metals -24,521.17% -294.91% -237.25%

Summary

South32 beats Lifezone Metals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals. The company also exports its products. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company’s products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

