HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its stake in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of HealthStream worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSTM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HealthStream by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. CWM LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

HealthStream Price Performance

Shares of HSTM opened at $32.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $33.52. The stock has a market cap of $980.88 million, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 16.92%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.