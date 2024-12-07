Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 417 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,791 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $71,092,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 60.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,981 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.40.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 2,121 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $784,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,715,540. The trade was a 17.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK opened at $384.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $370.60 and its 200-day moving average is $352.99. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $285.79 and a 52-week high of $398.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

